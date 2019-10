It is going to be a warm Columbus Day with highs about 10 degrees above normal in the mid 80′s. Skies will be sunny with a light breeze. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. A weak cold front moves in overnight dropping us back into the 60′s Tuesday and Wednesday. We warm up through the end of the week getting back into the 80′s by Friday. Dry conditions are expected through the 7 day forecast.