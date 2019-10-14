Potter County Fire Department approved for new equipment to protect firefighters from cancer

“The price of fire equipment has gone up and up in recent years, and a lot of that is due to mandates” said Chief Lake. “A lot of that is due to the fact that there has been an increase in diagnoses of first responders coming down with cancer, and finding scientifically they’re able to determine that the gear that is being exposed to these carcinogens during the fires, is what they call off-gassing after the fire, and is still contaminating people even after they’ve cleaned up.”