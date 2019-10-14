Officials: Major wreck on U.S. Highway 60 at Highway 168 causing traffic delays

By Vanessa Garcia | October 14, 2019 at 8:14 AM CDT - Updated October 14 at 8:14 AM

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Randall County are working a major wreck this morning on U.S. Highway 60, just west of Canyon.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office said a tractor-trailer hauling cars overturned on U.S. 60 at Highway 168.

Authorities said all lanes of westbound traffic are being diverted.

Drivers traveling in this area are advised to take an alternate route if possible because delays are expected.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Randall County Sheriff’s Office are working the crash.

