Officials: Escaped prisoners left stolen dog in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wyoming authorities are asking for your help finding a dog that may have been left in Amarillo by escaped prisoners.
According to officials from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp, two prisoners escaped from the minimum security prison in September.
The men took a dog, named Shadow, with them that was supposed to be adopted out of a support dog training program.
When the prisoners were caught, they told officials they had been running out of dog food. When they passed through Amarillo, they tied Shadow to a fence at what they thought was an animal shelter.
Shadow had a harness on and an orange and teal leash. He is microchipped as well, with the chip ID number 981020023673421.
If you have seen Shadow in the area, please contact The Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp at (307) 746-4436.
