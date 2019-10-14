Frames of Love moves into a new place and it’s more than just office space

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Frames of Love is now headquartered at the First Baptist Church International Ministry Building at 1422 S. Tyler St.
The suite they’re in (Suite 102) is decorated with dozens of photos taken of families they’ve served over the years.
“We go to the hospital and we take photos for these families and provide some, you know, lasting memories that they might not otherwise have,” said Frames of Love co-founder Carol McKinney.
Volunteers also put together memory boxes for families with items that memorialize their babies.
“We are able to store more things, we’re able to provide more things to the families now because we have room to keep it,” said McKinney.
With the new space also comes designated rooms prepared for families who are new to their services or coming back to visit.
One of these is the memorial room.
“This is the room that we would probably have someone come into if they just wanted to come in and pray or talk with us if they needed some comfort or if they just wanted to come in and have some quiet time and think about their baby,” said McKinney.
The rainbow room is for families that come back to visit with their ‘rainbow babies’.
“These are families that Frames of Love has served, and then they’ve had another baby since, which is a rainbow baby,” said McKinney.
Volunteer Aubrie Cleavinger said Frames of Love helped her when she lost her son and now she wants to help give that love back.
“It brings us women in it to love on them and show them compassion and let them know that people are praying for them,” she said.
Other upgrades include a studio and a cozy lobby area.
“We were so blessed to have the office that we had before, but we couldn’t store very many things for our families and now this is a welcoming place not only for us, but to our families if they want to come in,” said Frames of Love co-founder Shannon DeFord.
You can find out more about Frames of Love’s services on their website or Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.