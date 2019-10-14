Deadline for Habitat for Humanity’s homeowner program is Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline for the homeowner program at Amarillo Habitat for Humanity is Wednesday.
According to the organization, applications are due Oct. 16 at 4:00 p.m. during office hours and those interested can pick up an application at the organization’s office, located at 2700 S. Wilson St.
Applicants will need to have a credit score of 550 or higher, live within Randall or Potter counties for the last 12 months, must have worked the same job for the last six months and must be able to afford a home.
The Amarillo Habitat for Humanity Partner Families will be chosen by a Family Selection Committee, which will base it’s decision on the HUD Median Family Income Chart, employment history and credit references.
Habitat takes in homeowner applications once a year during the fall.
For a full list of requirements and guidelines to becoming a habitat homeowner, visit their website.
