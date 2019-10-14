Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Zara awarded ‘Healthcare for K9 Heroes’ grant

CIMARRON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office K-9, Zara, has been awarded the "Healthcare for K-9 Heroes" grant.
Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc. is a nationwide charity located in East Taunton, MA, whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
Zara of Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office was one of numerous K-9s and officers who were awarded the grant.
Since 2016, the charity has donated over $75,000 towards medical reimbursement programs for self-funded K-9 units.
The “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” grant is awarded to departments who have the financial burden of raising funds to support their K-9 unit, who have no more than three K-9s and who have previously been awarded a vest through Vested Interest in K9-s, Inc.
Law enforcement dogs ages two through seven are eligible. The annual medical reimbursement insurance policy, administered by Trupanion, will cover illnesses, injuries—including those sustained in the line of duty—diagnostic testing and therapies.
The plan allows the freedom to use any licensed veterinarian, specialty center, or emergency hospital in the United States and Puerto Rico.
