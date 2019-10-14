ASARCO employees striking against unfair labor practices in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Thousands of ASARCO employees, including some in Amarillo, are striking this morning against unfair labor practices in Texas and Arizona.
According to the United Steel Workers, about 2,000 hourly workers at five ASARCO, LLC locations in Arizona and Texas voted to strike instead of accepting the Grupo México’s “last, best and final” offer.
The United Steel Workers District 12 Director Robert LaVenture said the workers deserve a fair contract with better and more secure earnings, benefits and pensions.
Last Monday, Oct. 7, Newschannel 10 reported that the U.S. Supreme Court denied ASARCO’s petition for an appeal that asked the company to pay more than $10 million to hundreds of employees hired after June 30, 2011.
ASARCO’s four-year contract proposal did not include wage increase for nearly two-thirds of workers and also froze the existing pension plan.
The proposal also was more than doubling the out-of-pocket contribution individuals workers pay for in healthcare.
On Friday, Oct. 11, the United Steelworkers Union and nine other unions representing ASARCO workers voted to start strikes.
The strikes were to begin at ASARCO’s Arizona properties at at 11:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on Sunday, Oct. 13 and 1:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time on Monday, Oct. 14 at the Amarillo facility.
The United Steel Workers said it is willing to renegotiate a fair contact with ASARCO.
Newschannel 10 crews are on their way to ASARCO to bring more details.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.