Amarillo man sentenced to 5 years in prison for killing his father

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man pleaded guilty today to stabbing his father to death.
Felipe Rojas Jr., 30, was arrested for his father’s murder after his father was found dead at a home on North Taylor Street in August of 2018.
His father had been stabbed in his upper body, neck and face.
They found Rojas Jr. at Northwest Texas Hospital on the day of the stabbing with a wound they say came while he tried to kill his father.
Rojas Jr. was sentenced to five years in prison.
