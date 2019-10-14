Amarillo Job Fair set for Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Fall 2019 Amarillo Job Fair is set for tomorrow at the Amarillo Civic Center.
The job fair, hosted by Workforce Solutions Panhandle and the City of Amarillo, is from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday in the North Exhibit Hall at the Civic Center.
The event will bring top employers from the Texas Panhandle in one place for those seeking job opportunities.
The job opportunities range from professional levels, such as full and part time positions in technical, health care, management, production, customer service, sales and secretarial areas.
Employers at the job fair include national brands, nonprofits, local businesses and more.
Some of those employers are the City of Amarillo, Xcel Energy, Pantex, National Nuclear Security Administration, Amarillo Independent School District, United Supermarkets and more.
The job fair is free and open to the public. For more details, visit their website.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.