Amarillo College to host free screening of anxiety documentary this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College will be hosting a free screening of a national documentary “Angst: Raising Awareness around Anxiety” this week.
The documentary screening will start at 4:00 p.m. this Tuesday, Oct. 15.
The documentary is a one-hour film that brings new attention to youth anxiety and helps parents better recognize its signs and deepen their understanding.
The film features commentary from tweens, teens, parents and experts, including an interview with world champion swimmer and mental health advocate Michael Phelps.
Anxiety among young people is at an all-time high, according to the National Institutes of Health.
This mental health issue is affecting youth everywhere, including right here in Amarillo.
A panel discussion and audience Q&A will follow the film where the audience can hear from experts on mental health and anxiety.
The documentary screening is a joint effort between Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance and Okay to Say.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.