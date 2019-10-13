One man dead in 2 vehicle accident on Loop 335

One man is dead after a Saturday morning accident on Loop 335, one half mile east of Amarillo.
Martin Rozier lll, 67, was driving a Ford Ranger westbound on State Loop 335, when at 75 year old male driving a Mack Truck Tractor towing a Belly Dump semi-trailer failed to yield the right of way causing Mr. Rozier’s vehicle off the highway striking the right side of the trailer and becoming lodged underneath.
Martin Rozier lll was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured
Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Texas Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
