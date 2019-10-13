Local businesses, restaurants featured at Amarillo Craft Beer and Bacon Fest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - United Supermarkets, Market Street United and Townsquare Media hosted the Amarillo Craft Beer and Bacon Fest.
Attendees 21 and older who paid $35 in advance or $45 at the door were able to enjoy all you can eat and drink bacon and beer.
“This is our first year combining the two together. Last year, we had a beer fest and last year we had a bacon fest, but we thought, what could be better than bringing them both together?,” said Morning Show Personality on Mixed 94.1 Melissa Bartlett.
Various local businesses and restaurants prepared bacon recipes.
But there was definitely no shortage in beer for people to try.
“There’s about 150 different craft beers here. So it’s just a great time for everyone to get together and try new stuff and have a new favorite beer,” said Bartlett.
I spoke with a few local restaurants, like Moondoggy's Pizza, that put a bacon twist on food they serve everyday.
“We did a bacon jalapeno cheddar meatball with a jalapeno barbecue sauce,” said Moondoggy’s co-owner Brandy Johns.
Butterlove Biscuits served samples of their biscuits topped with jalapeno popper gravy and Blue Moon bacon and cherry jam.
“Who doesn’t love biscuits and gravy? It’s just one of those comfort foods that everybody loves and it’s really good food to have when you’re drinking, so it pairs very well with this event,” said Butterlove Biscuits owner Deanna Hurt.
Moondoggy’s said they were also excited to be a part of the event to get the word out about their new location.
“We’re opening a second location right next door here at Amarillo Netplex,” said Johns. “We’ll be open in about three weeks so we kind of came out to promote that.”
And Butterlove is a newer restaurant that's looking to give people a taste of what they offer.
“We opened in May and we’re loving getting the word out for Butterlove and letting people know exactly what we’re about,” said Hurt. “There’s a lot of people that don’t know anything about us. And it’s just fun. It’s fun times here and it’s a great crowd, everybody’s happy, having a good time and we love being a part of that, that type of crowd.”
The organizers of this event will be hosting a similar one on Nov. 14 with wine and desserts.
“Next month, we’re going to have a ‘wine’ down as well so we’ll be announcing that and getting tickets out as well,” said Bartlett.
