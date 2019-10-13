Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
Crews will be removing the portable concrete traffic barrier on southbound US 60, just north of Canyon. Motorists will see a large crane picking up and loading the barriers onto trucks. Traffic may be slowed down at various times throughout the week.
While no new lane closures are scheduled, crews will be installing plow-able reflectors in both directions of the I-40 main lanes between Arthur and Ross streets. This will be a mobile operation, happening at various times throughout the week.
The right lane of I-27 northbound will be closed from 45th Avenue to Washington Street for erosion control and patching repairs.
Expect various lane closures in both directions on Amarillo Boulevard for drainage work from Hughes Street to Western Street.
Various lanes on I-27 southbound will be closed from FM 2219 to Rockwell Road for edge maintenance work.
US 87 Mill and Fill Operations with right lane and overnight closures at the following locations:
- Northbound Cherry Avenue at the bridge deck.
- Southbound FM 1719 at the bridge deck.
- Southbound Willow Creek Road at the bridge deck.
State Loop 335 Mill and Fill Operations:
Right lane closures on SL 335 eastbound about a mile from US 87, past Toot’n Totum.
- Access points will be closed when hot mix is being laid.
- Right lane closures and turn lane closures at US 87 on SL 335 westbound for about the same distance.
- Access and turning areas will be closed when hot mix is being laid.
- Lanes being worked on will also be closed overnight.
Crews will continue to place hot mix and overlay on I-40 westbound from Adkisson Road to Hope Road.
The left lane of US 87/US 287 northbound will continue to be closed by Amarillo Creek while the bridge reconstruction project continues.
In Canyon, right lane closures will continue in both directions of SH 217 in Canyon from 23rd Street to Holman Lane to install curbs, ramps, and sidewalks.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
