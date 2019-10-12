Weather Outlook: Warm Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It has been a mild day with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect clear skies, light winds , and lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Sunday is looking warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Expect sunny skies and light West winds.
Sunday night is looking clear and not as cold with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
