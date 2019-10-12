Amarillo Museum of Art launches Biennial 600 Exhibition

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is the official opening of the Amarillo Museum of Art’s Biennial 600 Exhibition.
Artists spanning across 600 miles of the Panhandle will have their work on display during this year’s exhibition.
This event takes place every other year, and the event focuses on different materials every year.
The theme for this year is textile and fiber.
The museum had over 500 submissions, but only the best were chosen to be put on display.
“Its a pretty popular show. We do have quite a few of the artists that reside that have sent work into the show who will show up for the opening reception, but if they’re not here for the reception, they will come here later to see their work because it’s kind of important to get your work included in an exhibition in a museum, and they really appreciate that. So we do see a bump in attendance for that," said Curator of Art Alex Gregory,
Tonight’s opening reception will start at 6:30 p.m. and will end at 9:00 p.m.
The event is free, and there will be an open bar and free food for all of the guests.
The exhibition will also be on display until December 22nd.
