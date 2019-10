Much of the area experienced a hard freeze this morning. Numerous record lows were reported including in Amarillo, we dropped to 27! Looking towards tonight’s forecast, it is looking not as cold with lows in the 30s. Wind chill values will once again be down to the 20s on Saturday morning so bundle up. The rest of Saturday is looking great with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and breezy SW winds.