U.S. Senator Heinrich’s staff to hold mobile office hours in Portales

By Kristie Rose | October 11, 2019 at 10:39 AM CDT - Updated October 11 at 10:39 AM

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Portales residents can speak to U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich’s staff at the Mobile Office Hours on Monday, October 14.

From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the La Casa Family Health Care Auditorium in Portales, staff will be available to answer questions about Social Security benefits, Medicare, immigration and more.

Everyone is invited to attend the Mobile Office Hours.

If you have questions about Mobile Office Hours or cannot attend, you can call (575) 622-7113.

