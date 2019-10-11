This Weekend in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you’re looking for plans this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
From a sausage cook-off at October FeSSt to haunting attractions, here’s what’s going on in our area:
Family and friends are invited to a day full of fun activities this weekend at the October FeSSt event at the Starlight Ranch.
From 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, you can listen to live music while taking part in a sausage cook-off competition.
There will also be games, booths and other fun activities.
Admission is free, games are $1 and wristbands for the cook-off are $5.
Families can also compete in a cornhole tournament that is benefiting the Texas Panhandle Builders Foundation in Honor of Ron Connally.
All proceeds will go to Family Support Services.
The Peddler Show in Amarillo kicks off today for a three-day event at the Amarillo Civic Center.
Shoppers can find fall seasoned-merchandise from talented designers, artisans, creators and craftsmen from across the nation.
It starts today from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and is open Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Buy tickets in advance for $5, or pay $7 at the door. Children 12 and under get in free.
For more information, visit the Peddler Show website.
The Witches’ Ball is happening this weekend at the Khiva Shrine Ballroom.
The ball is Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and will include all sorts of fun.
There will be entertainment from the White Ghost Shivers, a haunted auction, the Witches’ Council and Cameron Magic.
The event will benefit the Polaris Project, which works to fight human trafficking networks and help modern slavery survivors regain their freedom.
For more details, go here.
The creeps will come out this weekend at the Amarillo Scaregrounds.
Scaregrounds will be open Fridays and Saturdays in October. It will also be open the Sunday before Halloween, Halloween Day and Dia De Los Muertos on Nov. 1.
The pepsi pass costs $40, an all night pass is $60 or you can pay individually for the attractions.
Scaregrounds has six different haunted activities family and friends can participate in.
Get your tickets at the gate or online.
The FRIGHTMARE Haunted House is open for the spooky season.
You can catch a scare at the haunted attraction on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 7:00 p.m. at 816 S. Van Buren St.
The Halloween event serves as a fundraiser for the AAYC Community Center.
Leaders with the center work with the youth to teach them how to build a haunted house.
General admission is $20.
Become part of a horror scene straight out of a movie at the 6th Street Massacre in October.
The haunted house at 3015 S.W. 6th Ave. will be open Fridays and Saturday starting at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the haunted house.
Amarillo’s newest haunted house Butcher’s Hollow is open for October.
The haunted house is open every Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. this month and is located at 2503 S.W. 45th Ave.
Tickets are $20.
If you have an event you’d like us to cover, send all information to newsroom@newschannel10.com.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.