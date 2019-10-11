Registration open next week for The Salvation Army Angel Tree program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is opening next week.
The program allows donors to buy gifts for children or senior citizens to help them celebrate a Merry Christmas.
The angel trees are set up at shopping centers, businesses and the Westgate Mall in Amarillo.
The Angel Tree registration will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. starting Monday, Oct. 14 to Oct. 18 at The Salvation Army Chapel, located at 2101 S. Van Buren St.
The nonprofit organization will also be taking more registration applications from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1.
Anyone applying for the program will need to bring the following items to register children ages 13 and under:
- Current driver’s license
- Proof of guardianship with child’s date of birth/birth certificate, birth facts from the hospital, legal documents
- Proof of residency: current ID, rental agreement or current household bill
- Proof of income: government assistance, current paycheck stubs or notarized letter from employer with current income information.
