$1.5 million gift to fund BoomTown Scholarship for Borger students heading to Frank Phillips College

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - There’s good news for Borger students planning to attend Frank Phillips College.
Through various partnerships, $1.5 million will be gifted by the Don C. Dilley estate to eligible students through the new BoomTown Scholarship.
Don C. Dilley valued education, and when he died in 2017 with no children, he chose to gift his estate to many different places, one of those being Amarillo Area Foundation, which he knew would benefit the students of Borger.
The scholarship funds tuition and fees for up to 36 credit hours. This combined with the required 24 dual credit hours, students will have 60 credit hours covered thanks to the help of this new scholarship.
However, not everyone will be able to get their hands on this.
Eligible students must attend a Borger ISD school as a 9th grader up until they graduate. They must also obtain a minimum grade point average of 80 or higher.
Students with parents working in the Borger ISD district get a little bit of a break. These students only have to attend a Borger ISD school at some point in their high school career and they must graduate from the school.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.