Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexual assault of a disabled person

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man will spend 50 years in prison after a Randall County jury convicted him of sexually assaulting a disabled person.
Thomas Henry Boyd was an employee of a local adult group home for people with intellectual disabilities and was accused of committing aggravated sexual assault against one of the residents.
After a a four day trial this week, a Randall county jury convicted Boyd of one count aggravated sexual assault of a disabled individual and sentenced him to 50 years in prison.
As a result of his conviction, Boyd, will not be eligible for parole for 25 years and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.