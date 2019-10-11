Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexual assault of a disabled person

October 11, 2019

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man will spend 50 years in prison after a Randall County jury convicted him of sexually assaulting a disabled person.

Thomas Henry Boyd was an employee of a local adult group home for people with intellectual disabilities and was accused of committing aggravated sexual assault against one of the residents.

After a a four day trial this week, a Randall county jury convicted Boyd of one count aggravated sexual assault of a disabled individual and sentenced him to 50 years in prison.

As a result of his conviction, Boyd, will not be eligible for parole for 25 years and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

