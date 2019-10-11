Happy State Bank begins construction on familiar location

“Our 45th and Teckla office was acquired over ten years ago when we purchased all of the Citi-Bank(New York) branches in the Panhandle,” says Happy State Bank Chairman and CEO, J. Pat Hickman. "When comparing all of our offices, Teckla remains one of our busiest locations. The new building will better accommodate our ability to provide that ‘Happy Experience’ as we provide our friends and neighbors with the very best customer service.