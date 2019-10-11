Good News with Dave: Bushland Difference Makers

“It’s a new course that we started offering two years ago, and it’s a community service course through Family and Community Services, and we go out and do various activities," said Teacher Michelle Lancaster. "It takes their advisory period, their class period and our lunch period. We go out and perform various acts of community service. We have worked with the Hope Center at faith City Mission we’ve worked with the ladies with Martha’s home extensively we, actually rebuilt to remodel their bathroom downstairs. We have worked with brown bag Amarillo feeding the homeless we work with a tent city.”