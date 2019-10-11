2 Hereford residents dead in crash near Hereford Wednesday night

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - 2 Hereford residents are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Deaf Smith County Wednesday night.
According to DPS, the incident took place around 7:00 p.m. near FM 1058 and County Road KK.
According to DPS, a 2006 Dodge Durango, driven by Brooke Durr, 21, ran a stop sign at the intersection and traveled into the path of a semi, driven by Arnoldo Cordova, 54.
The front end of the Durango collided with the left passenger side of the semi. Both vehicles came to rest in the south barrow ditch of FM 1056.
According to DPS, the driver of the Durango died on the scene. The passenger, Jamie Phillips, 24, was transported to Hereford Regional Medical Center, where she died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
