Emergency responders rescue Guymon woman from house fire

GUYMON, Okal. (KFDA) - A woman is in critical condition after she was saved from a house fire by the quick actions of emergency responders Thursday evening.
Firefighters responded to the house fire at 104 N Academy at around 6:18 p.m. As they arrived, officers informed them that a woman was trapped inside.
Within seconds, firefighters separated into two operations: one team to battle the blaze and another to perform rescue operations.
Firefighters rescued a 26-year-old woman who was unconscious and unresponsive inside a bedroom on the floor.
Once out of the house, firefighters, officers and paramedics performed CPR and successfully resuscitated her at the scene.
The woman was flown to the Lubbock Burn Center by Apollo MediFlight, where she is listed in critical condition on Friday morning.
Officials say the fire started in the back laundry room, but the cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.
Another person in the home, Patrick Williamson, was in a separate bedroom and was able to escape out a window before the smoke and flames entered his room.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation.
The back portion of the house was destroyed by fire, while the remaining part of the home sustained heavy smoke and water damage.
The Guymon Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire at this time.
