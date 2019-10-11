Demolition of historic building in downtown Amarillo could affect weekend commute

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An influential building on the downtown Amarillo landscape will be demolished beginning this morning.
The former AIG building, located on the corner of 10th Avenue and Taylor Street, was built back in the early to mid 50′s where telephone workers filled the rooms.
With those employees having moved to other locations, the building has since become vacant.
When Happy State Bank purchased the building, they said bringing it up to code would be too costly.
The CEO of Happy State Bank previously said they are looking to enhance downtown more with this property, but what they will actually put in it’s place, still remains somewhat of a mystery.
While it remains unknown what the space will become, the demolition of the building could affect driver’s daily commute as crews have already closed off lanes.
For the safety of the traveling public, Texas Department of Transportation said the southbound left and center lanes of Taylor are closed now through Tuesday, Oct. 15 for the demolition.
After Tuesday, the center lane of Taylor will reopen and the left lane will remain closed until the demolition is complete.
Eastbound traffic on 10th will be shifted over to the westbound left lane, which will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction on 10th until the demolition is complete.
TxDOT is advising motorists to find alternate routes or plan extra time into their commutes.
NewsChannel 10 will be covering this story more in depth throughout today and will bring you more information as it is available.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.