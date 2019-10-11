Code Blue Warming Station needs help finding new home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s Code Blue Warming Station at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center is permanently closed.
Committee members are asking the community to help find a building to keep homeless warm and alive during deadly, cold weather.
The Code Blue Warming Station is a place where the homeless and their pets can stay warm during extreme winter weather.
“Code Blue is a warming station, not a shelter, it has been open here for the last two winters at Guyon Saunders Resource Center as a place that’s open from 7:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. on freezing nights," said Code Blue Warming Station Volunteer Mary Dusk. "When either the temperature has been 18 degrees or the wind-chill factor has been 18 degrees.”
They first started in a van where they could fit eight homeless people, give them coffee or hot chocolate, and keep them warm and alive.
“Our community has had death due to exposure here and one of those is what inspired us to do the mobile shelter unit three seasons ago. A gentleman was released from jail and didn’t seek shelter and ended up freezing on the boulevard,” said Code Blue Co-Chair Committee Member Virginia Williams Trice.
The past two winters, the Code Blue Warming Station at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center has served over 150 people and pets. They recently received a letter from the GSRC, which said they would no longer host Code Blue.
“They said that they felt that there were other facilities that were better equipped that have decades of experience serving the homeless population,” said Trice.
Code Blue representatives are asking for the community’s help with sourcing a new location as the winter season rapidly approaches. They only have four simple rules for homeless people who want to come in and possibly save their life from freezing temperatures.
“I think that reasons people are willing to come in, is because we don’t restrict their freedoms, we just have them agree to those four simple rules,” said Trice.
With hundreds of homeless without a place to go when the temperatures drop, they are asking for the community to help them find a building in downtown Amarillo with an ample open space that they can lease for six months.
If you have information on a building available, would like to donate or volunteer you can go to the Code Blue Facebook page.
