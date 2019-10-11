Code Blue Warming Station needs help finding new home

“Code Blue is a warming station, not a shelter, it has been open here for the last two winters at Guyon Saunders Resource Center as a place that’s open from 7:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. on freezing nights," said Code Blue Warming Station Volunteer Mary Dusk. "When either the temperature has been 18 degrees or the wind-chill factor has been 18 degrees.”