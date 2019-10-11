Business momentum continues for three local businesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Business momentum is still going strong for three local restaurants as they expand their companies.
From the newest breakfast spot on the west side of town to a local restaurant making big moves in Downtown Amarillo, to the place where you can find keto-friendly goods, we have this week's New In Amarillo.
In the high-traffic area off of Soncy and 34th, you can find the newest place to grab breakfast burritos, omelets, and much more at B.O.B. in J’s Bar and grill.
“B.O.B. is a different concept for us, and it is a self-service burrito, omelet bar. Where you can come here and get a burrito made to your liking’s or omelets in the morning, and you can also drink beer,” said J’s Bar and Grill Co-Owner Jim Chen.
B.O.B., which stands for Burrito-Omelet-Bar, has choices from chorizo, steak, chicken, taco meat, and veggie options where you can add rice, beans, different toppings, and sauces. They deliver everywhere in Amarillo and will provide for free for orders over $25 and to anyone at the mall.
In Downtown Amarillo, you can expect Joe Taco to bring their famous patio across the street from the Hodgetown Baseball Stadium on Buchanan and 6th.
According to the owner, Colby Monroe, space is 4,800 square feet and will seat 175 people. They are the first business to lease the downtown retail space that should be finished next May.
“To be the first in something takes a lot of guts, but it’s going to be a good decision, and it’s going to pay off,” said Mayor Ginger Nelson.
Southwest of Downtown, you can find the Shops @ 34th where the new and larger location of Tumbleweed Farm is now located. Tumbleweed Farm is an entirely gluten-free, ketogenic bakery and bistro.
"We are 100% gluten-free. Everything is checked before it comes into the building. All the equipment was brought new, so there is no cross-contamination with gluten,' said Tumbleweed Farm Owner Patti Cole.
They offer gluten-free and keto-friendly cookies, chocolate bars, muffins, bagel sliders, cinnamon rolls, cupcakes, brownies, burgers, sandwiches and much more.
