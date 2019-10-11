Amarillo police find candy shaped meth in apartment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man was arrested Thursday after police found candy shaped meth during the search of an apartment.
Agents from the Amarillo Police Department Narcotics Unit searched a unit at the Hunter’s Crossing Apartments.
During the search, police found meth in the form of tablets shaped like candy. Police also found marijuana and a gun in the apartment.
Officers arrested Jabarei Weatherton for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to APD, though drug dealers do not commonly target young children, the fact that these pills appear to be kid-friendly and because of the danger that these stimulants could pose if ingested by children, parents should pay extra close attention to anything similar that is found in their child’s possession.
If you notice any changes in your children's behavior (hyperactivity, rapid speech, hallucinations, depression, dry mouth, sweating, and increased temperature, tremors), contact a medical provider first.
If any items are found that match those described above, contact your local law enforcement agency.
Although the drug appears to be kid-friendly, it is more likely that the pills are being shaped in this form to evade law enforcement detection or allow drug users to possess and use the drugs with a decreased fear of discovery.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.