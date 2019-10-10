The Witches’ Ball 2019 to benefit Polaris Project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Witches’ Ball 2019 will take you to a night of spellbinding entertainment at the Khiva Shrine Ballroom.
The event will be held on Saturday, October 12 from 7:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.
You can enjoy entertainment from the White Ghost Shivers, a haunted auction, the Witches’ Council and Cameron Magic, all while benefiting Polaris Project.
There will also be a DJ, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.
Polaris Project works to fight to eradicate modern slavery. Polaris disrupts the human trafficking networks and works to help survivors restore their freedom.
You can find ticket information here.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.