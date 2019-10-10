4th Annual Panhandle Great 25 Nurses ceremony set for today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Nurses in the Panhandle will be honored this afternoon at the 4th Annual Panhandle Great 25 Nurses recognition ceremony.
The event will celebrate the 4,000 nurses in the Panhandle for the contributions they make in the areas of patient care, research, leadership, education and community service.
The ceremony is today, Oct. 10, at the Polk Street United Methodist Church at 6:00 p.m.
The Great 25 Committee panel will honor the Great 25 nurses and six scholarship recipients. They each will receive a $2,000 scholarship to help them pursue an education in health.
