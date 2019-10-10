Region 16 Head Start brings Raising Bright Stars Family Fair to the community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Region 16 Head Start program is bringing families an opportunity this afternoon to have the knowledge and ability to access the many health, education and social services available in the Amarillo community.
The fair is free and runs from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. today at the Region 16 Education Services Center Heads Start Cleveland Street Center, located at 1601 S. Cleveland St.
More than 30 agencies are scheduled to attend including the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, which will be providing ID badges for children.
Amarillo College Dental Hygienists will be providing free dental screenings for children and adults.
BSA Outpatient Nutrition and Texas AgriLife Extension Service will have nutrition information for families.
Along with those health services, the American Cancer Society and Tobacco Free Amarillo will provide information regarding the hazards of smoking and second-hand smoke, as well as some information on vaping.
For more information, go here.
