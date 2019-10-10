Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Event set for Saturday

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Event set for Saturday
The Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Event is Saturday, Oct. 12. at Sam Houston Park. (Source: Raycom Media)
By Vanessa Garcia | October 10, 2019 at 11:31 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 11:31 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two groups in Amarillo are hosting a Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Event this weekend.

The Modern Day Hannah Support Group is teaming up with the Hope and Health Place this Saturday, Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Sam Houston Park.

Anyone affected by the loss of a child is invited to attend the event.

At the park, a lighting of flameless memorial candles, poems, songs and a balloon release will honor babies gone too soon.

The event is free and is open to the public.

Participants are welcome to bring a lawn chair or blanket as well as mementos of their babies.

For more information, call (806) 335-6151.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.