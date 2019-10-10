Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Event set for Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two groups in Amarillo are hosting a Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Event this weekend.
The Modern Day Hannah Support Group is teaming up with the Hope and Health Place this Saturday, Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Sam Houston Park.
Anyone affected by the loss of a child is invited to attend the event.
At the park, a lighting of flameless memorial candles, poems, songs and a balloon release will honor babies gone too soon.
The event is free and is open to the public.
Participants are welcome to bring a lawn chair or blanket as well as mementos of their babies.
For more information, call (806) 335-6151.
