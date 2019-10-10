Pantex wind farm successful as DOE’s pilot renewable energy program

“So, in about 2009, they started doing alternative studies. We had a requirement, a federal requirement that was supposed to go into effect in 2020 to have 20% of our energy provided by a renewable source," said Pantex Senior Director of Engineering Joseph Papp. "And so, we started working on about 2009 doing some trade-off studies. Mostly it came down between solar and wind energy. And we decided wind energy was the most cost-effective for our location at the time.”