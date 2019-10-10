Mark your calendars for October FeSSt with Family Support Services

By Kaitlin Johnson | October 10, 2019 at 10:28 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 10:28 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Join Family Support Services for a family friendly event at October FeSSt this weekend.

On Saturday, October 12, you can enjoy community booths, games and activities, live entertainment and a sausage cook-off.

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Starlight Ranch Event Center.

Admission is free, and a game ticket is $1. Cook-off wristbands are $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Family Support Services.

