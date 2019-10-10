Last chance to reserve a seat at Bright Lights of Bra-Way this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This Saturday, Oct. 12, is the ticket cutoff for a Broadway-themed event to benefit Panhandle Breast Health.
The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and a dinner begins at 7:00 p.m., with the show concluding at 10:00 p.m.
Tickets are $75 through Oct. 17 and can be purchased through PBH’s website or $85 at the door.
However, space is limited. The reserved seating cut off is Oct. 12; the room is open after that.
The inaugural Bright Lights on Bra-Way event hopes to raise breast cancer awareness, with October being Breast Cancer Awareness month.
The event will feature breast cancer survivors from Amarillo and the surrounding areas.
The models will model uniquely designed art bras by local artists with matching costumes - many elaborate, fanciful, and imaginative.
A total of 25 models mirror the diversity of the thousands of women PBH encounters in its annual outreach.
Bright Lights on Bra-way pays tribute to all survivor’s courage, strength, and tenacity.
Also, the evening includes live and silent auctions of the artist’s original art and a cash bar.
All proceeds enable PBH to continue serving the women of the Panhandle.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.