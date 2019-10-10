Fire crews to offer safety tips at Lowe’s this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fire crews across the state of Texas will be offering safety tips this weekend for their communities at Lowe’s Home Improvement retail stores, including stores in Amarillo.
The state-wide events, coinciding with Fire Prevention Month in October, is part of a joint effort to spread awareness about fire safety and fire preparation.
From 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Oct. 12, residents in Amarillo are invited to go out to Lowe’s stores in their area that are participating in the special safety education event.
The following Lowe’s stores in Amarillo will be teaming up with their local fire departments:
- Lowe’s of Amarillo, 5000 S. Coulter St. in Amarillo
- Lowe’s of N.W. Amarillo, 6401 Lowes Lane in Amarillo
Firefighters will focus on educating the public on how to protect their families and homes from the threats of fire and carbon monoxide.
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) said about 3,000 Americans die annually from home fires and about 450 people die from carbon monoxide poisoning.
The NFPA also said about three of every five home fire deaths is caused by fires in homes with no smoke alarms.
Stores and fire crews will host fun activities to teach families the best ways to equip their homes with smoke and carbon monoxide alarms as well as planning for a potential fire escape in wake of a disaster.
Children can build a wooden fire truck and will receive firefighter hats, coloring books and educational materials at the event.
To learn more about fire safety, go here.
