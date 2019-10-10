Commissioner George P. Bush teaches fourth grade history lesson with Texas maps

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fourth-grade students at Sanborn elementary learned of the history of the state of Texas from no other than Texas Land Commissioner, George P. Bush.
Replica maps from 1830 were brought in for the students to be pretend cartographers for the day, studying the maps.
Kids got to wear gloves and use magnifying glasses as if they were dealing with the original, archived map.
“We maintain close to 30-million documents and archives, along with maps. Today’s history lesson, which is an important part of the curriculum here in Texas in fourth and seventh grade, that we welcome students bring primary sources to the classroom, and look at history in a completely different way,” said Texas Land Commissioner, George P. Bush.
Sanborn Elementary was one of the 50 schools in Texas chosen to be visited.
Recently legislation made a historic investment into Texas education, motivating the Land Commissioner to be active and out in the classroom.
“Fourth grade it’s Texas history. The teacher prepares them, they do a great job at preparing them and teaching them those lessons but for him to come in and bring in, as he said, first-hand sources, primary sources, a map. Just a hands-on activity really elevates the level of instruction,” said Principal of Sanborn Elementary, Sandra Tudon.
Lessons learned today we’re more in-depth than just learning of the colonization of Texas. During the lesson, one student said it was the first time he had ever seen a real map.
“Well, there’s obvious technology that’s disrupting our lifestyle where folks rely on Google maps. You’ll see that through the maps, it tells more than just a locational A to B type survey. This is something that teaches history and what type of opportunities were available to early colonists who came to Texas,” said Commissioner Bush.
What Sanborn Elementary hopes their students get out of this fantastic experience, is the continual passion for learning.
“The love of learning and the passion that others in our community have for teaching them. You know for him, George P. Bush, to take the time to come out and teach them a short little lesson on history, that was pretty amazing,” said Tudon.
