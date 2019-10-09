Tascosa High School graduate credits success in the Navy to lessons learned in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A recent Tascosa High School graduate said lessons he learned in Amarillo has led to his success in the U.S. Navy.
Chase Stephens, who graduated high school in 2018, spends his days providing maintenance work to the Navy’s submarine force in the Pacific.
The Amarillo native works with a hybrid crew of sailors and civilian mariners aboard the USS Frank Cable, which is one of only two Guam-based submarines in the Navy.
Stephens, a mass communication specialist, photojournalist and graphic designer for the ship, is grateful for what he learned in his home town.
“I learned not to complain and to push through difficult times even when things get really tough,” Stephens said.
The Frank Cable provides repair and logistic services to other Navy ships like cruisers and destroyers.
It also provides maintenance and services to submarines and other ships in the Pacific Ocean, Persian Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean.
More than 600 crew members make up the Frank Cable, which is 649 feet long and weighs about 23,493 tons.
The U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet headquarters in Pear Harbor said personnel who are deployed to Guam are part of the world’s largest fleet command and also serve in a critical region to U.S. national security.
“I am doing a lot of things that many people don’t want to do and it is very reward serving overseas,” Stephens said.
Stephens said he is most proud of graduating "A" school and becoming a mass communication specialist.
“It was seven months of hard work and studying and there was a high attrition rate, but I made it,” he said.
Stephens is part of a legacy that will last beyond his lifetime and will continue to be part of a critical component in the Navy that the nation needs.
“Serving in the Navy is a strong connection to my father who was in the Navy and passed away in March,” Stephens said. “The navy has given me a way to explore a lot of career fields.”
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.