It will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 80′s. Skies will be mostly sunny with breezy winds. We drop over 20 degrees Thursday with highs in the 50′s and 60′s. Still expecting temps near or below freezing Friday morning. Highs will stay in he 40′s and 50′s on Friday. We warm back into the 60′s and 70′s over the weekend.