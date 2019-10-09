Free dental services given to cancer patients and survivors in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the month of October, Class 1 Dental will be celebrating cancer survivors and patients by offering complimentary dental services.
Studies show that routine screenings for oral cancer are the key to the cure.
Researchers believe oral cancer will be diagnosed in about 53,000 Americans this year.
The death rate associated with this cancer is said to be high because it is hard to discover and it is usually diagnosed in late development.
Class 1 Dental claimed there is currently no comprehensive program in the United States to screen for the disease and the five year survival rate is only 57 percent.
Those who book an appointment will receive multiple non-invasive services such as a Vel Scope Oral Cancer screening, a complete exam, full mouth x-rays, and routine cleaning.
These free services are worth almost $500.
Those who book an appointment by Oct. 31 can also be entered in a drawing to win two season tickets to Broadway in Amarillo.

