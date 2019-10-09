Flag run benefiting wounded warriors set for this weekend

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A flag run honoring military and veterans will be held this weekend at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.
The Iwo Jima Flag Run starts at 9:00 a.m. and the one mile trail run/walk begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 in the parking lot of the Texas Amphitheater, located directly across from the Mack Dick Pavilion.
A six person team for the flag run costs $240 and the one mile run/walk costs $25.
The route for the run is different from previous years and will use a nearby trail leading to the top of the canyon. The run will start and end at the amphitheater.
The six person flag teams will carry the American flag on an uphill trail to the top of the canyon.
There, teams will replace a flag that will be flying up on the hill and return to the amphitheater.
The event benefits the Panhandle Wounded Warriors.
Shirts and lunch will be provided and all participants will receive medals.
Participants can register up until Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. at Palo Duro Canyon.
To register online, go here.
