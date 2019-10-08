Perspective: Telling the stories of the Panhandle through Panhandle Magazine

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Did you know that Joe Fortenberry played Basketball for the USA in the 1936 "Hitler" Olympics?
He was also called “The Father of the slam dunk," and was from Happy, Texas.
He’s only one of the featured individuals in the new FREE “Panhandle Magazine.” There are 14 more people and four towns from our area featured.
The Panhandle is rich with success stories of people and places.
This new quarterly magazine is built to create awareness of our history, our present and future. This information flows into NewsChannel 10 on a regular basis, and our team thought it was time to start sharing it in a new way.
While the magazine has 10,000 printed copies, it is also available at panhandlemagazine.com.
Some will love the feel and the touch of a traditional magazine and others will enjoy the online version with enriched content and links to additional features.
You can follow Panhandle Magazine on Facebook or go online to find all the distribution outlets.
Today’s Perspective is about seeing a need, having the resources and launching a project to serve the Panhandle as a whole. We cherish the community we live in, and like you love to celebrate the successes around us.
This FREE magazine is growing fast and we would love to get your feedback as you try it out. Share your Perspective with me, I want to know your thoughts.
