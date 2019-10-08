One person killed in car crash in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - New Mexico authorities said one person was killed yesterday afternoon after a car collision in Curry County.
About 12:30 p.m. on Monday, deputies with Curry County Sheriff’s Office were called out to the crash at Curry Road 3 and Curry Road G.
They learned that 43-year-old Neyra Quinones-Cenciceros, of Clovis, was traveling south in a 2002 Toyota Sedan on Curry Road G.
About that time, a tractor-trailer was crossing the intersection of Curry Road 3.
Quinones-Cenciceros failed to yield at the intersection, hitting the tractor-trailer.
Quinones-Cenciceros was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation is underway.
