One person killed in car crash in Curry County

By Vanessa Garcia | October 8, 2019 at 10:41 AM CDT - Updated October 8 at 12:08 PM

CURRY COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - New Mexico authorities said one person was killed yesterday afternoon after a car collision in Curry County.

About 12:30 p.m. on Monday, deputies with Curry County Sheriff’s Office were called out to the crash at Curry Road 3 and Curry Road G.

They learned that 43-year-old Neyra Quinones-Cenciceros, of Clovis, was traveling south in a 2002 Toyota Sedan on Curry Road G.

About that time, a tractor-trailer was crossing the intersection of Curry Road 3.

Quinones-Cenciceros failed to yield at the intersection, hitting the tractor-trailer.

Quinones-Cenciceros was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

