We’re starting to warm up today with temps starting off in the 40′s and 50′s before warming into the 70′s. Skies will be mostly sunny today with dry conditions expected in the north. A few showers and storms will be possible in the southwest. Wednesday will warm into the 80′s under sunny skies. Thursday and Friday will be the coldest days of the week with highs in the 50′s. Morning lows will only be in the 20′s and 30′s Friday morning.