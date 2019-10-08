League of Women Voters distributing Voters Guides

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters are distributing Voters Guides to 80 locations in Amarillo and Canyon.
The guides discuss the 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution and are free and available to the public.
The amendments include proposals to ban a state personal income tax, assistance for water projects in distressed areas and dedicating sports goods taxes to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas Historical Commission.
The guides contain the language for each amendment on the November 5 ballot, an explanation of what the amendment would do and arguments for and against its passage.
Below is a list of locations where you can find a Voters Guide:
- Amarillo Public Library branches
- United Supermarkets
- City Hall
- Potter County central jury room
- Potter County tax office
- Randall County Annex
- downtown banks plus the Herring Bank
- Education Credit Union branches
- Amarillo Senior Citizens Center
- Wesley Community Center
- Warford Community Center
- Hilltop Senior Citizens Center
- Eat-Rite Health Food Restaurant
- Fiesta Foods
- Amarillo and Hispanic Chambers of Commerce
- Thomas Creek Veterans Administration Hospital
- Brookdale Medi-Park West
The guides will also be distributed to several coffee shops and senior living facilities. You can also find them at the College Union Building at the Amarillo College main campus and the auditorium lobby on the west campus.
Early voting begins October 21 and runs through November 1.
