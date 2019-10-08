Jury indicts two, charged with endangering child after exposing them to meth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock couple has been indicted, and charged with placing a child in imminent danger after the child tested positive for high levels of methamphetamine.
Justin Newsom, 37, and Chasitie Condren, 38, were asked by Family and Protective Services to submit a drug test, which both returned positive for meth, according to the police report.
The report states a forensic assessment showed the child had high levels of meth in their system.
Condren and Newsom were arrested in August and have since bonded out of jail.
