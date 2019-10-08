Hodgetown named finalist for the 2019 Texas Downtown Association President’s Awards Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hodgetown is a finalist in the New Construction category for cities with more than 50,000 in population.
Construction for Hodgetown began in February 2018, and the stadium later opened in April 2019.
Hodgetown is home of the AA-affiliated Sod Poodles, a farm team of the San Diego Padres.
The stadium set an attendance record in its first year with more than 400,000 spectators. Readers of Ballpark Digest voted HOdgetown as the winner in the Double-A Best of the Ballparks competition.
The Sod Poodles were named the 2019 Texas League Championship in their first season. They were also named the 2019 Texas League Organization of the Year for 2019.
One hundred and nineteen entries were submitted in 11 different categories from communities across the state.
“Center City was proud to nominate Hodgetown for this honor. Having this amazing venue in our downtown was part of the Downtown Amarillo Strategic Action Plan adopted by our city in 2008. Now it is a reality,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City. “Being a finalist is an honor in itself.”
Winners will be announced on Oct. 30 at the Awards Gala held at the same time with the 2019 Texas Downtown Conference in Georgetown.
