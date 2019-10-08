Head football coach arrested in locker room burglary

GALLUP, New Mexico (KFDA) - New Mexico State Police arrested a Clovis man in connection with a burglary at Miyamura High School in Gallup, New Mexico.
Police said surveillance video shows a man enter the locker room at the high school and take money from a football player’s wallet.
Officers identified that man as 42-year-old John D. Roanhoaus of Clovis, who is the head football coach at Miyamura High School.
Roanhoaus was arrested Saturday without incident and booked into the McKinley County Detention Center in Gallup.
He is charged with burglary and larceny.
